A shocking contract killing plot unfolded in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman and her lover hired a hitman for INR 2 lakh to murder her husband. The victim, Dilip Yadav, was found injured in a wheat field and was rushed to a nearby hospital and died during treatment, initially suspected of being attacked by unknown assailants. However, police investigations using CCTV footage exposed the conspiracy, leading to the arrest of wife Pragati, her lover Anurag, and the hired killer. SP Abhijit R Shankar confirmed the case, revealing that an emergency call on March 19 alerted authorities. The accused are now in custody as further legal proceedings continue. Mainpuri Shocker: Woman Dies of Heart Attack As Doctor Watches Reels In Emergency Ward of UP Hospital, Probe Ordered After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman, Lover Hire Assassin to Kill Husband in UP

Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh: SP Abhijit R. Shankar says, "On March 19, 2025, an emergency call was received on 112, reporting that an injured person was lying in a wheat field in the Sahar police station area of Auraiya district. Initially, it appeared that the individual had been… https://t.co/Yewzt2NX67 pic.twitter.com/sgcpoTsZeO — IANS (@ians_india) March 25, 2025

