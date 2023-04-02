A video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki court where a lawyer can be seen assaulting two Muslim women. As per the reports, the accused has been identified as Anoop Yadav. The accused man can be seen shoving the women as they fall on the ground. The video also shows the accused man asking the women to get out of his sight while the women protested the actions of the man. After the video of the incident went viral, the Barabanki Police took cognisance of the case and a probe has been ordered by the police in the given case. UP: Woman Thrashed Mercilessly by Miscreants Over Trivial Issue in Gonda, Horrifying Video Goes Viral.

Women Assaulted in Barabanki

प्रकरण में सम्बन्धित को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — Barabanki Police (@Barabankipolice) April 2, 2023

