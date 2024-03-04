In Uttarakhand, Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris falling from the mountain amid heavy rainfall in the region, Chamoli Police informed on X. Previously, the India Meteorological Department predicted that various areas in Uttarakhand are very likely to experience heavy rainfall and snowfall till March 4. Heavy to very heavy snow, rain, and hailstorms are predicted in the region, increasing the impact of a western disturbance. Uttarakhand Rain Forecast: Red Alert in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar Districts As Possibility of More Rainfall in State Till July 17.

Badrinath National Highway Blocked in Chamoli

𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 जनपद में बारिश के कारण श्री बद्रीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग चमोली थाना क्षेत्रान्तर्गत नन्दप्रयाग व थाना जोशीमठ क्षेत्रान्तर्गत पागलनाला मे पहाड़ी से मलबा आने के कारण सड़क मार्ग अवरुद्ध हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/VSuhuBydLp — Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) March 4, 2024

