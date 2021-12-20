Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been appointed the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand in order to promote sports and create mental health awareness among the state's youth. In a separate post, Pant thanked Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for the opportunity.

Uttarakhand government appoints cricketer Rishabh Pant as the state's brand ambassador. pic.twitter.com/sRrHnAXlyk — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

Thank you @pushkardhami sir for giving me the opportunity to be the Brand Ambassador of promoting Sports and General Health among the people of Uttarakhand. I’ll do my best to spread this message and feeling happy that you are taking these steps towards a fitter India. https://t.co/xv17rs5bV0 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) December 19, 2021

