The Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority has started the process of cancellation of the manufacturing license of Noida-based Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd after 22 out of 36 samples taken for testing from the firm were found adulterated with Ethylene Glycol. Marion Biotech had come under the scanner in December last year for its cough syrup Dok-1 that is suspected to have led to the death of 18 children who consumed it in Uzbekistan after which the CDSCO launched a probe into the matter. Gambia Children Deaths: CDC Report Suggests Child Deaths Linked to Consumption of Made-in-India Cough Syrups.

Uzbekistan Cough Syrup Deaths:

Uzbekistan cough syrup matter | Centre recommends the State Drug Controller Authority to cancel manufacturing licence of Marion biotech after 22 out of 36 samples taken for testing from it were found adulterated with Ethylene glycol: Gautam Budh Nagar Drug inspector, UP pic.twitter.com/A0noSUnwRF — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)