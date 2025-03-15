Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, accused in the Vadodara car crash that killed a woman and injured four others, denied allegations of drunk driving. The 23-year-old claimed he lost control due to potholes while driving at 50 kmph near Muktanand Cross Roads around 12:30 am on Thursday. Eyewitnesses, however, alleged he appeared intoxicated, shouting “another round, another round” after exiting the car. Chaurasia later expressed regret, calling the accident his fault and wanting to meet the victim’s family. He insisted he was not drunk, stating he had attended Holika Dahan but did not party. He explained that his automatic car’s airbags deployed suddenly, causing him to panic and press the accelerator instead of the brakes. Police have arrested him, and further investigations are underway. Vadodara Car Rampage Case: Accused Rakshit Chaurasiya Denies Being Under Influence of Alcohol, Says 'Airbag Deployed Suddenly, and I Couldn't See Anything Ahead' (Watch Video).

Vadodara Car Crash Accused Rakshit Chaurasia Denies Drunk Driving

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: One woman has died, and four others are injured after an overspeeding four-wheeler rammed into a two-wheeler (14/03). Accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia claims, " We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right and there was a pothole on the… pic.twitter.com/7UMundtDXH — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2025

