A VMC worker was dragged 500 metres by a frightened cow during a stray cattle capture operation in Vadodara, Gujarat, leaving him critically injured. The incident on October 9, captured on CCTV video, has sparked concerns over the safety of animal control methods in Indian cities. Mahesh Patel, part of the VMC animal squad, reportedly got his leg entangled in the rope tied around the cow, which panicked and bolted. Bystanders watched helplessly as he was dragged along the road before being rushed to Sayaji Hospital. Cow Meat Seized in Gujarat: 1,200 kg Beef Found on Golden Temple Express From Amritsar to Mumbai (Watch Video).

VMC Worker Dragged 500m by Cow in Vadodara

Worker dragged by cow in Vadodara incident caught on CCTV A Vadodara Municipal Corporation cattle squad worker had a narrow escape while catching a stray cow. During the operation, his leg got tangled in the rope tied to the cow, putting his life at risk. The frightened cow ran… pic.twitter.com/4gaDrNRsaW — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) October 10, 2025

