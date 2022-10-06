Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old Indian-American student at US’s Purdue University, was killed in his dorm room by his roommate, who has been arrested on a preliminary murder charge, police said. His Korean roommate, Ji Min Sha has been booked into Tippecanoe County Jail. He faces one count of murder. Indian-American Student Varun Manish Chheda Killed in Purdue University, Roommate Arrested

