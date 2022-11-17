Rahul Gandhi, during his public address in Maharashtra, said that "Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said "Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant" & signed on it. Savarkar helped the British." The Congress MP further added that "Savarkar betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear." Gandhi's remarks on Veer Savarkar have created a stir across the nation. Rahul Gandhi Beats Drum at Cultural Show Hingoli During Bharat Jodo Yatra (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Veer Savarkar:

