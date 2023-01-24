The Gujarat unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday withdrew its protest against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan", a day before its release, expressing satisfaction over the removal of "objectionable" contents from the film. The activists of right-wing groups - Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad - had demonstrated protests against the Bollywood superstar's next starrer for "insulting and disrespecting the saffron color." Amid Boycott Pathaan Controversy, PM Narendra Modi Asks BJP Workers to Refrain From Making ‘Unnecessary’ Comments About Films.

VHP Gujarat Withdraws Protest Against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan:

