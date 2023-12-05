Western Navy Commander Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of the Indian Navy. Tripathi is presently heading the Indian Navy’s Western Command headquartered in Mumbai. Vice Admiral Tripathi will assume his new appointment on January 4 next month. Mizoram: Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi Becomes India’s First Woman Indian Armed Forces Officer to be Appointed as ADC to Governor (Watch Video).

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi Appointed as Next Vice Chief of Indian Navy

