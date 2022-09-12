Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday engaged in a heated argument with a Gujarat Police officer after he tried to stop the Delhi CM from sitting in an auto-rickshaw citing security concerns. Kejriwal was on his way to the residence of the auto-rickshaw driver who had invited him for a dinner in Ahmedabad. Kejriwal can be heard saying in the video that he doesn’t need security from Gujarat police.

