In a shocking incident, a child in UP’s Azamgarh was tied to a pole and thrashed by locals as the crowd watched the horrific act in front of their eyes. The video of the brutality was recorded on camera and showed how complacently the local crowd watched the incident and didn’t stop the man. An FIR was filed in the matter by Azamgarh police and three people were arrested. The viral video shows a child being tied to a pole and getting thrashed as locals watch. The man can be seen first tying the child’s hands from behind and then also tying his feet from around the pole. UP Mob Lynching: Suspecting Theft, Dalit Man Tied to Pole, Beaten Up in Bahraich (Watch Video)

Watch Shocking Video:

