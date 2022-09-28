In a video that is going viral on social media, two youth can be seen running with their dog behind a small child. The alleged incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. In the video, two youngsters can be seen making their dog run so that it can bite a small kid. As the video moves further, the two youngsters can be seen scaring the small boy with their pet dog. The incident took place in Express Garden Society and a video of the same has gone viral on social media. The incident came to light after the parents of the small boy filed a complaint against the two youngsters with the Resident welfare association.

Two Leave Dog Behind Small Boy in UP

