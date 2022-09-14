In a shocking incident, an E-rickshaw overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia while a reporter was asking a commuter about the condition of the roads, the incident was caught on camera. The reporter was talking to a commuter when the incident occurred in the background. The E-rickshaw overturned due to huge potholes on the road. It can be seen in the video, that the commuter is explaining to the reporter how accidents and E-rickshaws overturning on the road is frequent phenomenon. And the E-rickshaw that was passing from the road overturned. A woman and an elderly man were aboard the E-rickshaw when it overturned. The onlookers came to the rescue and took the injured to safety

The onlookers immediately came to the rescue and took the injured to safety. pic.twitter.com/J8sg1TsNck — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 14, 2022

