Yet another incident has come to light where an elderly woman slipped under the train while boarding it. But, the quick thinking by a railway cop saved her life. The incident has been reported from a railway station in Mumbai. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the Railway Protection Force official jumping into action after seeing the woman being dragged along a moving train while trying to board it at the Akola Station on the Nagpur-Mumbai line. Maharashtra Shocker: Zila Parishad Employee Beaten Mercilessly With His Hands and Legs Tied Over Land Dispute in Hingoli (Watch Video)

