In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a group of youngsters were seen with liquor bottles and allegedly smoking cigarettes in the lift of a building in Greater Noida west. As per reports, the incident took place in the lift of Ace City in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 36-second video clips shows a group of youngsters entering the lift with alcohol and cigarettes in hand. As the video moves further, one of them smokes and even shows it off while smiling for the camera. Soon another member joins in smoking when a third person comes and turns off the camera to a different angle. Uttar Pradesh: Thieves Try To Steal AC From Shop in Meerut, Get Caught by Owner, Video Goes Viral.

Youngsters Smoke Cigarettes in Lift of Greater Noida Building

Some youths were seen with liquor bottles and smoking cigarettes in the lift of Ace City, Greater noida west. pic.twitter.com/9ipUQDU69o — Nikhil (@NikhilCh_) March 5, 2023

