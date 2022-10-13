Heavy rains continue to lash Andhra Pradesh which has triggered a flash flood in the state's Anantapur district and the adjoining areas. Meanwhile, a video is going viral in which a cement lorry was seen falling into a flooded river in Bukkarayasamudra. Reportedly, the driver of the truck is safe. Amid the flood situation, many parts of the city were seen inundated. Hyderabad Rains: Man Washes Away With Bike in Flooded Street; Rescued (Watch Video).

Lorry Falls Into Waterlogged Ditch:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)