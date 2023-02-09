In a horrific incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a bike and a scooter allegedly collides with each other in Lucknow. A video of the deadly road accident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, a bike and a scooter collided at Rajajipuram in Lucknow. The shocking incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed on the streets of Rajajipuram. The three-second video clip shows a speeding bike allegedly colliding with a scooter in Lucknow. As per reports, one was killed while another one was injured in the accident. Video: Car Catches Fire on Meerut Highway, Driver Jumps Out of Vehicle To Save Life.

Deadly Road Accident in Lucknow

लखनऊ के राजाजीपुरम में मौत का वीडियो, बाइक और स्कूटी की टक्कर सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद,एक की मौत व एक घायल pic.twitter.com/vQq5cyb5SY — santosh singh (@SantoshGaharwar) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)