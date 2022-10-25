A shocking incident has come to light from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. According to reports, when a tribal cop requested his seniors to take action in a tribal brutality case, they allegedly beat him up. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The shocking incident happened on Tuesday. Tribal police official Madvi Joga, who was beaten up said that after this incident, he was asked to deposit his weapon. He was without any weapon in the naxal zone. A similar incident had happened in Chhattisgarh last year.

Watch Viral Video:

Adivasi Christians attacked in Sukma, Cgarh. They go to police, but no FIR. A cop Madvi Joga, also AC, requests his seniors to take action. His senior beat him. Joga tells me: After the incident, he was asked to deposit his weapon. He is now without a weapon in Naxal zone. pic.twitter.com/PdIEhvBjA8 — Ashutosh Bhardwaj (@ashubh) October 25, 2022

