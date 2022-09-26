In a video that has gone viral on social media, a bus can be seen burning to ashes in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur. According to reports, the private bus which was parked on road caught fire and burnt to ashes. Responding to the video, Hamirpur police said that the fire was doused by fire brigade officials.

Bus Catches Fire in Hamirpur

इस संबंध में फायर ब्रिगेड द्वारा मौके पर जाकर आग बुझा दी गई है किसी भी तरह की कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई है। — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) September 26, 2022

