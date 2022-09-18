Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil witnessed an accident while he was traveling on the Pandhari bridge in Ahmednagar on Saturday, September 17. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Vikhe Patil can be seen leaving his fleet to help the accident victims. He also helped cops to smooth to ease traffic.

Watch Video:

