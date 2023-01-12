Ruckus ensured at River Heights society, Ghaziabad when a decision to capture stray dogs after a dog biting incident was opposed by the members of the People for Animal Organization (PFA). Women members of the PFA were beaten up by women living in the society for opposing the residents' move to nab the stray dogs. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Woman Brutally Assaulted, Hair Pulled by Son and Daughter-in-Law in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur.

PFA Worker Thrashed for Opposing Decision:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)