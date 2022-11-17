TDP senior leader Polnati Seshagiri Rao of Tuni Mandal of Kakinada district was seriously injured when unidentified man attempted to kill him on Thursday morning at his house. The unidentified person attempted to stab in Rao’s neck with an axe and then ran away from the spot. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows that the accused came to his house disguised as devotee. At the time when the victim was offering bhiksha to bhavani devotee (culprit), he suddenly stabbed him in the neck with an axe. He was rushed to hospital in Kakinada where his health condition is said to be critical. All the local TDP leaders are calling on him in the hospital. The hospital authorities stated that the victim is out of danger. Pune Shocker: Enraged Over Rice in Mutton Soup, Two Customers Attack, Kill Teen Waiter in Pimple Saudagar Area; Case Registered (Watch Video)

TDP Leader Attacked:

