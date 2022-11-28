In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a thief made off with the precious jewellery while a wedding was taking place in Chitrakoot. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 34-second video clip, the thief can be seen roaming the wedding hall looking for a target. As the video moves further, the thief can be seen stealing a bag full of jewellery and sneaking out of the wedding hall as a wedding ceremony takes place. According to reports, the incident took place during a wedding ceremony at Kanha Upvan Hotel when the thief stole a woman's jewellery bag and fled. The whole act was caught on CCTV. The police has launched a probe in the matter. UP Shocker: Thief Gets Stuck in Doorway While Trying To Break Into Power Loom Centre in Varanasi; Dies.

Thief Steals Woman’s Jewellery Bag in UP

चित्रकूट: इधर चल रही थीं शादी की रस्में, उधर चोर ने कीमती जेवरों पर हाथ साफ कर दिया। कान्हा उपवन होटल से शादी समारोह के दौरान एक शातिर चोर ने महिला के जेवरात से भरे बैग को चोरी कर लिया और फरार हो गया। घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद, पुलिस कर रही है जांच।#Chitrakoot #वायरल_यूपीतक pic.twitter.com/scDsW0v6kE — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) November 28, 2022

