A video has been doing rounds on social media in which a tiger could be seen feasting on a cow near a golf course in Tamil Nadu's Ooty. The video has shocked the internet due to the degree to which the wild cat has come close to humans. The video was shared by Ananth Rupanagudi, a railway bureaucrat. In the video, a cow is seen lying on the ground a few metres away from the big cat.

Tiger Seen Near Golf Course In Tamil Nadu:

This was at the edge of the Golf course in Ooty - the big cat with its meal! 😳 #tiger #golfcourse pic.twitter.com/ZycFKSjk7f — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) November 3, 2022

