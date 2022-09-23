According to the Bhadohi Police toll workers were assaulted by some unidentified persons at the Lalanagar toll plaza. It is being said that the barrier fell on a running car at the plaza due to this, the group of unidentified persons got angry and beat up the toll employees. According to some reports, the car belongs to Bhadohi MP Ramesh Bind. The incident was recorded in the CCTV installed at the toll plaza, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections.

CCTV Video of the Incident:

UP: Boom of toll fell on BJP MP @Rameshbind_mp's car in bhadohi employees were beaten up with kicks, punches and guns, entire incident captured in CCTV #bhadohi pic.twitter.com/YE82pMG2QP — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 22, 2022

