A woman constable was beaten up by a paint shop owner for allegedly asking for paint for free. Reportedly, an argument erupted between the woman and the shopkeeper when the latter refused her demands. The shopkeeper alleged that the woman constable was asking for paint for free. In the video, the shop owner can be seen thrashing the woman constable and one of her accomplices over an alleged fight. Meanwhile, MP police have launched a probe into the incident. Video: BJP MP Parvesh Verma Gets Into Heated Argument With Delhi Jal Board Official, Calls Him ‘Besharam, Ghatiya Aadmi’.

Ugly Fight Between Police Constable and Paint Shop Owner:

