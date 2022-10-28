BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who had gone to the banks of the Yamuna river for inspection ahead of Chhat Puja 2022, got into a heated argument with a Delhi Jal Board official. Reportedly, the MP was not happy with the chemical containers found on the bank. Upset, Verma called the official a "besharam, and a ghatiya aadmi." "On visiting Chhath ghat near Yamuna today,we found containers with poisonous chemicals there.This chemical will be put into river.Asked the official present there who'll be responsible for harm to people," the BJP MP was quoted as saying. Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang Get Into Heated Argument Outside District Panchayat Office in Bhopal (Watch Video).

BJP MP Parvesh Verma Gets Into Heated Argument With DJB Official:

Delhi | BJP MP Parvesh Verma in a video was seen getting into a heated argument with a Delhi Jal Board official and calling him "Besharam, ghatiya aadmi." pic.twitter.com/1UdCLdvS63 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

Parvesh Verma Calls DJB Official ‘Besharam, Ghatiya Aadmi’:

तेरे सर पर डाल दूँ ये केमिकल! BJP MP Parvesh Verma to Delhi Jal Board officer on spraying the chemical to clean Yamuna! @TheNewIndian_in pic.twitter.com/BorNCq7fOx — Alok Arjun Singh (@AlokReporter) October 28, 2022

