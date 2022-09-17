A woman who had come to visit Shri Badrinath from Gujarat suddenly fell unconscious after her health deteriorated. However, Home Guard Ishwari rushed the woman to the hospital without wasting any time after which the condition of the woman is now said to be stable. Uttarakhand police informed about this incident through a social media post.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)