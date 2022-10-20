A video is doing rounds on social media in which a woman can be seen clashing with the police over an anti-encroachment drive in Bihar's Bhagalpur. Reportedly, the high voltage drama erupted when the cops went there for the demolition of illegal encroachments. In the video, the woman can be heard yelling "Touch mat kijiye," "Ham chor nahin hai," when the female police personnel were taking her away. Nature's Fury! Scary Video Shows House Getting Washed Away in Ganga River Due to Erosion in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

Woman Clashes With Cops Over Anti-Encroachment Drive in Bihar:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)