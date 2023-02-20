A video of a woman being beaten up on Kachehri road of Etah-Kotwali Nagar went viral. In the viral video, some men can be seen fiercely thrashing a woman by pulling her hair in the middle of the road outside court premises. The victim woman has accused her in-laws of beating her. The woman accused her in-laws of harassing her over dowry. Now the police have registered the case started investigation after the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Karnataka: Five Children Seriously Injured Due to Cracker Burst During Festival At Durga Parameshwari Temple in Kinnigoli (Watch Video).

Woman Beaten in Etah:

