Another video of women fighting in a local train compartment in Mumbai has surfaced online. The reason behind the brawl is not known yet. The video, however, is going viral. In the video, a couple of women are seen attacking each other and pulling each other's hair.

Women Fighting in Mumbai Local Train:

Spirit of Mumbai - Part 4pic.twitter.com/CoyXl8TrPq — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)