President Droupadi Murmu, Union home minister Amit Shah and other political leaders took to Twitter to extend greetings on Vijay Diwas 2022. Vijay Diwas commemorates the Indian Armed Forces' victory over Pakistani troops in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. On this day, military heroes' sacrifices are commemorated, and extravagant tributes are paid to them. Vijay Diwas 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates India’s Heroic Victory Over Pakistan During 1971 War

Vijay Diwas 2022 Greetings:

On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by our armed forces during the 1971 war. Stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation continue to inspire every Indian. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2022

आज ही के दिन वर्ष 1971 में भारतीय सेना ने अपनी अद्भुत वीरता व पराक्रम से मानवीय मूल्यों की रक्षा करते हुए इतिहास के पन्नों में अपनी एक और शौर्यगाथा को अंकित किया। सेना के बहादुर वीरों के साहस और सर्वोच्च बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ और देशवासियों को 'विजय दिवस' की शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/cWUx6JZ26r — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 16, 2022

The might, professionalism & military superiority of India’s armed forces were on full display as Pakistani troops signed the Instrument of Surrender on this day in 1971. #VijayDiwas2022 is a proud & momentous occasion for every Indian 🇮🇳@adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy @BSF_India pic.twitter.com/e4XlYzoTvw — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 16, 2022

Salute to the victory and valour of 1971 war heroes on #VijayDiwas2022. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/xAIqgIHscM — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) December 16, 2022

Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India’s Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2022

