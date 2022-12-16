President Droupadi Murmu, Union home minister Amit Shah and other political leaders took to Twitter to extend greetings on Vijay Diwas 2022. Vijay Diwas commemorates the Indian Armed Forces' victory over Pakistani troops in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. On this day, military heroes' sacrifices are commemorated, and extravagant tributes are paid to them. Vijay Diwas 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates India’s Heroic Victory Over Pakistan During 1971 War

Vijay Diwas 2022 Greetings:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)