Vijay Zol, former India U19 cricket team captain has been booked in Maharashtra’s Jalna along with 20 other people for kidnapping, extortion and riots after a complaint filed by a crypto currency investment manager on Tuesday, January 17. The complainant alleged that Vijay and his brother Vikram went to Pune along with the other suspects and entered home of the investment manager, and kept him stranded in a hotel in Aurangabad(MH) city for ten days. Then they took him to their home in Jalna and confined him there. The investment manager in his complaint said that Zol and his brother had invested in his firm and that he had guided them on the investment method. However, they incurred losses after which they threatened him and his family members with a firearm, made him transfer Rs 1.09 crore to different bank accounts and forcefully got his property transferred in the name of the cricketer's mother. Telangana Kidnapping Case: Woman Kidnapped Hours Before Engagement From Her House in Adibatla; ‘It Is Definitely a Serious Offence’, Say Police (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

FIR lodged against former Indian U-19 cricket captain Vijay Zol in Kadim Jalna Police station. Zol along with several other charged with several penal codes. Zol was part of winning team that won 2012 WC U-19 team & captained India U-19 team in 2014 WC. @RevSportz @BoriaMajumdar — Abhijit Deshmukh (@iabhijitdesh) January 17, 2023

