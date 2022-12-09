Due to the leakage of chlorine gas, around 10-12 students between the ages of 8 to fourteen fell ill and had to be rushed to the hospital. According to the supervisor of the swimming pool academy where the incident took place, the chlorine gas leak occurred because the equipment being used was old. Similarly, the gas cylinder was also old. The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 8, at the Vijayawada municipal corporation swimming pool. All the hospitalised students are in stable condition. Nagpur Shocker: 17 Students Suffer Food Poisoning, Rushed to Hospital After Eating ‘Toffee’ Given by Unknown Person; Police Launch Probe

