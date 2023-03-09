An ugly fight broke out between an auto-rickshaw driver and a bus conductor in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Twitter user Priya Singh, who said that a fight broke out between a rickshaw driver and a bus conductor in Maharashtra. The 32-second video clip shows an auto-rickshaw driver pulling a bus conductor and hitting him as others try to solve their fight. As per reports, the incident took place a few meters away from the Divisional Commissioners' office in Sambhajinagar. Reportedly, the rickshaw driver beat up the conductor after a fight broke out between them over boarding passengers. Nashik: Car Heading Towards Saptashrungi Temple Catches Fire, Video of Vehicle Engulfed in Flames Goes Viral.

Ugly Fight Breaks Out in Sambhajinagar

महाराष्ट्र के संभाजीनगर में रिक्शा चालक और बस कंडक्टर के बीच हुई मारपीट, Video हुआ वायरल pic.twitter.com/dkV88iIbDs — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 9, 2023

