A crocodile entered a field on Saturday afternoon in Rajoura village under Tehsil Pali leading to a stir in the village. The villagers informed the forest department about the crocodile being in the field after which the Forest Department team reached the spot and started the exercise of rescuing the crocodile. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Man Performs Dangerous Stunts on Bike in Sitapur, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Crocodile Enters UP Village

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)