A woman aspirant used M-seal wax inside her hair to increase her height for qualifying a physical endurance examination held for the sub-inspector post in Telangana's Mahbubnagar on Wednesday but was caught by the authorities. The officials noted that there was no display of her height on the electronic device and that the device sensors had failed to respond. A woman staffer checked her and was shocked to find that the candidate had pasted M-Seal wax under her hair. Viral Video: Alert RPF Jawan Saves Passenger’s Life After He Falls off Moving Train at Maihar Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh

Watch Viral Video:

Desperate To Get Police Job, Telangana Woman Pastes M-Seal In Hair To Increase Height. The attempt came to light during the physical endurance examination for applicant in Mahabubnagar, Telangana. pic.twitter.com/TH28t0HK1D — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) December 18, 2022

