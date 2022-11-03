In a bizarre incident that took place in Bihar, a dog gave birth to many puppies. However, there's a catch. According to reports, the dog gave birth to puppy's but one of his puppy looks like a goat. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the dog can be seen with his other puppies while the goat-like puppy can be seen playing alone. As per reports, the goat-like puppy has become the talk of the town in the Bihar village. Video: Man Riding Scooter Panics, Takes U-Turn After Spotting Tiger Roaming on Road in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

Dog Gives Birth to Goat-Like Cub

