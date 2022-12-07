A giant python was caught by members of zilla parishad in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, zilla parishad members can be seen holding the huge python snake which they caught. According to reports, the giant python was found in the fields of a farmer in the village of Chandrapur. Giant Python Squeezes Snake Handler as He Struggles to Take the 20-Foot-Long Snake Back to Its Cage; Viral Video Will Wake You Up Tonight!.

Giant Python Caught in Chandrapur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)