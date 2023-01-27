Every city has its own specialty, something that cannot be separated. Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district is known for a deadly thing. We are talking about the "Rampuri Knife." As a part of the beautification drive, the authorities here have installed a huge model of Rampuri knife. The model claimed as the largest knife in the world will add "grace" to Rampur. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Dog Eating Biscuits From Patient's Bed, Cow Roaming Inside Banda Hospital Goes Viral, Probe Ordered.

Huge 'Rampuri knife' Installed in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur:

A huge Rampuri knife being claimed as the largest knife in the world has been installed at a crossing in UP's Rampur as part of the beautification project. pic.twitter.com/FtRoHNSAlN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 27, 2023

