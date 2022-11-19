A video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra where a pregnant woman was forced to travel on a tractor due to a scarcity of ambulance services in the district hospital. The pregnant woman can be seen being rushed to the hospital after getting her bed off of the tractor. The viral video shows the pregnant woman being taken to the hospital as she gets her bed off of the tractor with the help of her relatives. The relatives of the woman helped her in getting her bed off the tractor and then transporting her to the operating room. Such incidents throw poor light on the health department of Uttar Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Son Kills Father for Rs 10 Lakh Insurance Money in Barwani, Arrested

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)