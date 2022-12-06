In what can be seen as a unique invention, a youth identified as Asad Abdullah made a six seater electric bike in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. As per reports, it costed Abdullah Rs 12,000 to make the six-seater bike. Reportedly, the six-seater electric bike, which appears to be an e-bike can cover up to 160 kilometer distance in just Rs 10. After a video of the six-seater bike went viral, businss tycoon Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to encourage Abdullah by sharing a video of the same. In his post, Mr Mahindra said, "This device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres?" Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard in Ghaziabad’s Vaishali for Opening Society Door Late (Watch Video).

Asad Abdullah Makes Six-Seater Bike in UP

आजमगढ़: असद अब्दुल्ला ने किया अनोखा आविष्कार. 12 हजार रुपये में बना डाला 6 सीटर बाइक, महज ₹10 में तय करेगी 160 किलोमीटर की दूरी. महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के चेयरपर्सन आनंद महिंद्रा ने फोटो ट्वीट कर असद अब्दुल्ला की बढ़ाई हौसला. pic.twitter.com/T2AT4t7HPW — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 6, 2022

Anand Mahindra Shares Six-Seater Bike’s Video

With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention. pic.twitter.com/yoibxXa8mx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)