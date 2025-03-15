The Maharashtra police recently solved a murder case within 24 hours after a severed head of a woman was found in a travelling bag in Virar. After the incident came to light, the police began investigating the matter and arrested the deceased woman's husband. During the investigation, cops found that the accused had killed his wife in a domestic dispute on January 8, by strangling her to death and later disposing of her body. The police solved the crime within 24 hours and further investigation is underway. Virar Shocker: 3 Minor Girls Including 2 Sisters Raped by 50-Year-Old Man Multiples Times at His Home in Palghar, Accused at Large.

Virar Police Solve Murder Case Within 24 Hours

Maharashtra: In Virar, the severed head of a woman was found in a traveling bag, leading to her husband’s arrest. He killed her in a domestic dispute on January 8, 2025, by strangling her and disposing of her body. The crime was solved within 24 hours by the Crime Branch, with… pic.twitter.com/U7uP66CxjP — IANS (@ians_india) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)