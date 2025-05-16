Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans are also set to give a heartwarming tribute to Virat Kohli's glorious Test career when the Indian great takes the field at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17. Kohli announced his retirement from the Test format earlier this month. Since then, RCB fans across social media are planning to give a grand tribute to their star cricketer by wearing his Test jersey number 18 at the stadium during RCB's match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. RCB Fans Plan Epic Tribute for Virat Kohli After His Retirement From Test Cricket, Urge Supporters to Wear ‘Test Whites’ During IPL 2025 Clash vs KKR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli Fans Sell Star Cricketer’s Test Jersey

Outside Chinnaswamy. Can't wait for tmrw pic.twitter.com/FGYKyznNPV — A (@_shortarmjab_) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)