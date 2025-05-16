RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) fans have planned a unique tribute for Virat Kohli after his retirement from Test cricket. On May 12, Virat Kohli bid adieu to the format which he so loved to play, stating that it was not an easy decision but the right one. As a tribute to one of the modern-day greats and Bengaluru's favourite, fans have planned to wear 'Test whites' at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB vs KKR match on May 17. Pictures of a message written by RCB fans urging other supporters to turn up in white jerseys have gone viral all over social media. RCB, meanwhile, will look to secure IPL 2025 playoffs qualification with a win over the defending champions. RCB vs KKR IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB Fans Plan Unique 'White Tribute' For Virat Kohli

Great idea 🥺❤️ Whoever is attending the RCB vs KKR 1st reschedule match let's go with 18 white jersey 🤍 At least something we can give farewell for king In Banglore❤️ https://t.co/iGnF5Mm4lJ pic.twitter.com/HBcqZQ2JPQ — Praneeth VK¹⁸ (@fantasy_d11) May 12, 2025

RCB Fans Urge Supporters to Wear White Jerseys

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)