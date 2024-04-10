A video has surfaced showing cash being distributed to attendees at a campaign event for Manickam Tagore, the Congress candidate in Virudhunagar, leading to a wave of controversy. In the video, a woman can be heard expressing her dissatisfaction over the small sums of money being handed out. The woman voiced her discontent amidst the crowd, stating that attendees were only receiving meager amounts of Rs 50 or Rs 100, a practice she likened to the “old days.” She criticised the candidate for his apparent wealth, evidenced by his multiple cars, yet his reluctance to distribute more substantial sums to the women attendees. Her disappointment was echoed by another woman at the event, who advised her to conceal the money received. Tamil Nadu Fortune Teller Gets Parrot to Predict PMK Candidate Thankar Bachan’s Victory in Cuddalore Lok Sabha Seat, Arrested for Caging Bird.

Cash Distribution in Virudhunagar

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Money being distributed to people during Congress candidate for Virudhunagar constituency, Manickam Tagore's election campaign yesterday. (Viral video confirmed by Madurai SP) pic.twitter.com/Kd1UJyZB2i — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

