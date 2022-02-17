After developing a certain technical snag in the aircraft, a Vistara flight en route to Amritsar made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning. Vistara UK-697 took off for Amritsar from Delhi airport in the morning however, the pilot had to make an immediate landing after spotting an issue and contacting the airport authority. Meanwhile, an alternative aircraft was arranged for the flight's departure as well as other operations.

