Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am on Saturday in 22 constituencies across six districts. 92 candidates across 22 assembly constituencies are in the fray. As per the ECI, a total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

Check Tweet:

Voting for the last phase of #ManipurElections2022 begins; 92 candidates across 22 assembly constituencies in fray. Repolling also being held in 12 polling stations across 5 constituencies that went to the poll on Feb 28th in the first phase. pic.twitter.com/E87Wvajvgv — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

